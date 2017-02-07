Car collides with school bus in Lancaster, 9 injured

LANCASTER — A 55-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday morning when his car collided with a school bus carrying special needs students in a Lancaster, authorities said.

The injury collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the intersection of 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“Robert Lee McLafferty was driving his 2001 Cadillac northbound on 20th Street East, south of Lancaster Blvd., at an unknown speed,” the CHP report states.

“Rosario Torres was driving a school bus with eight students and two teacher [aides] on board eastbound on Lancaster Blvd., west of 20th Street East, at 40-45 mph,” the CHP report states.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

“The front of the school bus struck the left side of Cadillac, causing the school bus to spin out of control and roll onto its right side and strike a wooden telephone pole near the northeast corner of 20th Street East and Lancaster Blvd. The pole was severed at the base,” the CHP report states.

“Both drivers, five students and the two aides were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries,” the CHP report states.

McLafferty, of Lake Havasu, AZ, suffered major injuries in the crash.

The bus driver, 60-year-old Torres of Lancaster, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the CHP report.

Alondra Reyes, 23, Sara Perez, 39, and Diego Zaldivar, 18, all from Lancaster, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

And Jonathan Soto, 20, Salvador Corona, 18, a 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, all from Lancaster, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to the CHP report.

“The cause of this collision is undetermined at this time,” the CHP report states.

–