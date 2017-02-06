Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash, driver arrested

PALMDALE – A 28-year-old Lancaster man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a suspected drunken driver who turned into his path, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on Avenue L at 15th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the rider of a black, 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Avenue L in the number one lane at approximately 50 mph. The driver of a black, 2003 Chevy Avalanche was traveling east on Avenue L and entered the left (north) turn pocket at 15th Street West,” the news release states.

“According to witnesses, the light was green for both directions. The driver of the Avalanche turned left into the path of the Harley Davidson, causing a head on collision. As a result of the collision, the motorcycle rider was killed instantly,” the news release states.

“Alcohol was a factor in this collision, and the driver of the Avalanche was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” the news release states.

The driver, 36-year-old Roland Vaughan of Lancaster, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to LASD inmate records.

The deceased motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Monday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.

