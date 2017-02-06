PALMDALE – A 28-year-old Lancaster man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a suspected drunken driver who turned into his path, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 8:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on Avenue L at 15th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the rider of a black, 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Avenue L in the number one lane at approximately 50 mph. The driver of a black, 2003 Chevy Avalanche was traveling east on Avenue L and entered the left (north) turn pocket at 15th Street West,” the news release states.
“According to witnesses, the light was green for both directions. The driver of the Avalanche turned left into the path of the Harley Davidson, causing a head on collision. As a result of the collision, the motorcycle rider was killed instantly,” the news release states.
“Alcohol was a factor in this collision, and the driver of the Avalanche was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” the news release states.
The driver, 36-year-old Roland Vaughan of Lancaster, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to LASD inmate records.
The deceased motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Monday afternoon.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.
–
17 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash, driver arrested"
Sheri adams says
My condolences to the family and friends , it’s not fair always the innocent gets killed .Glad he’s behind bars . Rip
Kelli says
I am so sorry for the loss of your son, father, boyfriend and other loved ones. I have a 28 year old son and I cannot even begin to feel the pain and heartache you must be feeling. I can only say that you always be remembered and in my thoughts and prayers. I heard the accident while on my balcony last night and my heart sank with sadness. God Bless all of you and I am so, so very Kenny’s life was taken in such a tragic way and much too early.
Alan Barclay says
Sorry for the loss of your love one prayers to the family RIH now brother biker
Starr Bayard says
My heart aches for you. May God be with you. Be proud that you raised such a fine man.
Brian says
Very Sorry for everyone’s loss. I did not know him but sure we have crossed paths all of my fellow Motorcyclists please be very careful and again so sorry for such a tragic event. May He Rest in Peace.
Pat Blaisdell says
Kenny was my nephew and was an amazing young man. He was always so happy and lived life to the fullest, just like his parents. I remember all the times his family and I hung out to play dominos, BBQ and have a few laughs. Life was so beautiful. And when his mom says “shame on you Roland, his whole family is saying the same. “Shame on you”, you didn’t only change the lives of one family, but of many. I hope and pray that you’re never able to hurt another family like you have hurt ours.
Aunt Pat
Lola says
My prayers are with the Elsey family
I’m sorry for the loss of your son Kenny
I know that he is with our Heavenly Father
And yes shame on you Roland Vaughn
You took a fine young man , baby girl is left with out her daddy and a mom and dad without there son because of your stupidity ! My Condolences Elsey Family I’m praying for all of you during this difficult time
Desiree Saldana says
God bless this Man We said a prayer for him at the scene he is with the Angels now. God bless his family they are always in my prayers.
Theresa says
Thank you
Judy says
May God be with the family for this young man during this time.
Jeannette says
We are the Elsey family and my son Kenny was killed in the crash. Thank you for making this public knowledge, it needs to be hear. Miss my son tremendously he left behind a 2 year old and a wonderful girlfriend. Shame on you Roland. A great man has lost his life and a family left empty. Kenny’s mom
Shannon Elsey says
Lots of love and hugs sweetheart, we are here COMPLETELY
Kathy Pursley says
Shannon, Tom – and all the Elseys … I am so sorry in your loss … you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Much love to all of you as you must find the strength to get through these hard days ahead …
Shawna Nevins says
Sending love and prayers to you and Ken. I’m so sorry to hear this. Kenny, such a wonderful young man, I’ll never forget him or the times he helped me out with my bike or my truck, he was always so giving.
Nancy says
God bless this family my prayer are with you all may our heavenly father be with you all and give you strength and comfort .If you need a grief support group the Palmdale hospital hospital has one every Thursday I believe at 6:00 or 6:30 pm its a good group just to talk about your lost . God bless .
Alan says
I am very Sorry for you Loss and our Loss of a Fellow Bike Brother
Aaron Gillis says
Ride peace brother you will be missed dearly , your family is in my thoughts and prayers, guess we will have to wait on that golfing shenanigans