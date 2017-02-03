Suspect ID’d in Lancaster shooting death, public’s help sought

LANCASTER — A 35-year-old man was found shot to death in Lancaster Thursday morning, and a 23-year-old man was identified as the suspect.

Homicide detectives were sent to the 44700 block of Division Street around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

“Information gathered during the course of the investigation has led detectives to the murder suspect, Mario Jose Estrada,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Sheriff’s officials told ABC7 that the suspect called a family member claiming he shot his roommate, and family members tried but were unsuccessful in convincing the suspect to turn himself in.

Mario Jose Estrada is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee. He has the word “Nano” tattooed inside his bottom lip, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Estrada may be traveling with Jennifer Lopez, a 16-year-old Hispanic girl, in a light blue 2006 BMW SUV, with a California license plate of 6MWN447, according to the sheriff’s news release. The vehicle was last seen in Ontario Thursday afternoon.

“Estrada is considered armed, dangerous and knows he is wanted,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone who sees Estrada is urged not to approach him but to call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

