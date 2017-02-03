Impaired-driving crackdown for Super Bowl weekend

LANCASTER – Authorities are reminding residents that law enforcement officers will be out in force this Super Bowl weekend looking for motorists who drive while impaired or who commit other traffic offenses.

“Football fans across the country will tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, and for many the event often includes alcohol,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The California Office of Traffic Safety and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are teaming up with law enforcement across the state for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend and pass the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins,” sheriff’s officials said in the statement.

As part of the Super Bowl Sunday enforcement efforts, sheriff and California Highway Patrol personnel will be on heightened alert ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver.

“There are no excuses when it comes to driving under the influence,” said CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow. “Alternative transportation is easily accessible in California, so celebrate responsibly and plan ahead.”

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP — or “DDVIP” — free mobile app for Android or iPhone.

The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The app also has social media tie-ins and even a tab for the non-designated driver to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.

Authorities urged people who plan to drive to refrain from any alcohol and to be aware of possible drug impairment. And they also urged anyone seeing someone driving dangerously to call 911.

Their cause is being championed by Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker, a volunteer for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“Drunk driving is 100 percent preventable,” he said in a statement. “It’s easier than ever to make a safe choice if your plans include alcohol.”

Walker’s aunt and uncle were killed by a drunk driver following the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans, where the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, for whom Walker played.

“Losing the Super Bowl is nothing compared to the real heartbreaking loss I suffered that night,” he said.

Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will be played in Houston.

