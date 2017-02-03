Human skull found on Tejon Ranch property

LEBEC – A human skull was found on Tejon Ranch this week, authorities said.

Hunters found the skull on Sunday Jan. 29 in the southeast area of Tejon Ranch, off Highway 138 and 300th Street West, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Frazier Park Substation responded and determined the skull was human, then homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, according to the news release.

“On Jan. 31, members of the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, including units from the Desert and South Kern Teams, as well as the Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit and a Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Team, responded to the area to search for additional human remains,” the news release states.

“After an extensive search, additional items possibly related to the skull were located and seized,” the news release states.

The identity of the deceased is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Kimmell at 661-391-7598, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

