Rosamond man killed in dune buggy crash

ROSAMOND – A 44-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon when his dune buggy overturned in Rosamond, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on 45th Street West at Astoria Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“A special construction dune duggy driven by an adult male was driving eastbound on Astoria Avenue, between 35 and 45 miles per hour,” the CHP report states.

“The driver observed a gully in the roadway ahead. As the driver attempted to avoid the gully, he applied the brakes and tried to steer away from the gully; however, he was unable to avoid the gully and his vehicle overturned and landed on its roof,” the CHP report states.

A 49-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries but was able to exit the dune buggy, remove the driver and provide medical aid, according to the CHP report.

“The driver suffered major head trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the CHP report states.

The driver was a 44-year-old man from Rosamond, according to the CHP report. His name has not yet been released.

The passenger, also a Rosamond resident, was provided medical treatment at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.

