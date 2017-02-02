Palmdale summer job recruitment starts Monday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department will begin accepting applications on Monday, Feb. 6, for Program Leaders for its summer activities.

“Program Leader positions are ideal for those who are seeing entry-level work to develop their professional career skills,” stated Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “You will have the opportunity to be part of a team of positive, motivated and community minded people that will be part of Palmdale’s busy summer of fun programs.”

Candidates must be 17 years old by July 1 to be considered for employment.

Qualified applicants will be well organized and demonstrate the ability to:

Exercise independent judgment.

Problem solve.

Listen and follow direction.

Demonstrate initiative.

Applications and job descriptions will be available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/jobs.

“If you are new to the work force, keep in mind that we look for candidates who are involved in extracurricular activities, regular or ongoing volunteer service, or who have participated in school or league athletics/theatrical or performance arts,” Smith added.

For more information on Palmdale’s summer job recruitment, call 661-267-5611, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

