AV potty peeper gets six years

LANCASTER – A 22-year-old Lancaster man has been sentenced to six years in jail for secretly recording women at restaurant bathrooms in Palmdale and Lancaster, authorities announced Thursday.

Jesus Calvario pleaded no contest Wednesday, Feb. 1, to 18 misdemeanor counts — 14 counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy, three counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy of an identifiable person and one count of possession of methamphetamine, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Calvario also was placed on three years of summary probation and ordered to complete one year of sexual compulsion control classes, said Deputy District Attorney Yujin Yi.

The prosecutor said Calvario went into a Denny’s restaurant in Lancaster and a Mi Ranchito restaurant in Palmdale, between Oct. 21 and Nov. 15, 2016, entered the women’s restrooms and hid in the stalls.

Calvario would then record women from the bathroom stall or leave a device behind secretly recording them, the prosecutor added.

During the same time period, Calvario also secretly recorded his girlfriend’s mother, officials said.

A boyfriend of one of the victims attacked Calvario when he was discovered in November at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1028 W. Avenue I in Lancaster, according to deputies at the scene.

Calvario was taken into custody soon after.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

Previous related story: Suspected potty peeper charged, more victims sought

–