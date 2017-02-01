LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 16-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Oswaldo Plata of Lake Los Angeles was pronounced dead at scene of the collision, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal crash occurred around 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on Palmdale Boulevard, west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Plata was riding a Kent Road Tech bicycle eastbound in the eastbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard when he was hit from behind by a 2011 Lexus IS250 and ejected from his bicycle.
The vehicle’s driver, 26-year-old Jonelle Nicole Tuso of Lancaster, told authorities she was traveling about 58 miles per hour, according to the CHP report.
Tuso was not injured in the collision.
“Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer D. Fiorella at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
11 comments for "Teen on bicycle hit, killed by car"
Carley says
Prayers for all involved. He was obviously very loved. God bless.
Pastor Aida Meacham says
To the family of Oscar
I am so sorry for your loss. There are no words to bring comfort in losing a loved one.
But the Holy Spirit who is our comforter can bring comfort.
If anything is needed for the family please let my grandson Kenny know as they were friends.
Praying for the family and friends.
Walter says
It is against the law to ride your bike on the sidewalk in Palmdale. It’s about time we change that law. Some of these street are not well lit. I’ve received countless of tickets for riding on the sidewalk, if that’s what it take to be alive, so be it.
RAYLENE says
There is no sidewalk at 130th E and Palmdale Blvd. Bicycle riders on public roads have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists, and are subject to the same rules and regulations.
I hope the driver understands that their negligent driving caused a family’s life to change forever and that you cannot take away. I think if it happened to me I would never get behind the wheel again.
RIP, prayers to the family for their tragic loss.
Angie Franco says
There are no words that can take away the pain from the family , and friends but may God bless you all and may God give you comfort in this difficult time of loss. It was heart breaking to see my son in tears for the loss of his friend and his girlfriend’s friend which has been a very close friend of Ozzy since early childhood.
Lacie says
Rest easy ozzy we will all miss you
Alex says
Ozzie I wish u never had to leave so early u will be missed and loved forever
Tom says
Oscar was such a well mannered young man. My son, the neighborhood kids and Oscar would skate at our house all the time growing up. The image that keeps running through my mind is all the kids skateboarding with their snap back hats trying to look cool scratching my truck every time they’d fall or kick the board up under them laughing and having a good time. Ever since the school bus agency started charging for bus service, there are kids from Littlerock high walking or riding bikes up and down Palmdale blvd, the sand is so soft they are forced at times to be on the highway, hopefully someday something can be done for the students to ensure safety going and coming to school. If anything is needed for the family please get ahold of Kenny or Isaiah so we can help.
Elizabeth mendoza says
RIP lil bro
Carlos says
R.I.P Ozzy
Dale says
Rip Ozzy