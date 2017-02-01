Teen on bicycle hit, killed by car

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 16-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Oswaldo Plata of Lake Los Angeles was pronounced dead at scene of the collision, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred around 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on Palmdale Boulevard, west of 130th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Plata was riding a Kent Road Tech bicycle eastbound in the eastbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard when he was hit from behind by a 2011 Lexus IS250 and ejected from his bicycle.

The vehicle’s driver, 26-year-old Jonelle Nicole Tuso of Lancaster, told authorities she was traveling about 58 miles per hour, according to the CHP report.

Tuso was not injured in the collision.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer D. Fiorella at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

