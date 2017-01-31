Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for carrying a loaded firearm and a suspect wanted for grand theft, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Cody Rivera

Cody Rivera is a 23-year-old male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Rivera is wanted for carrying a loaded firearm.

There is a $30,000 warrant for his arrest.

He is known to frequent the 38600 block of 22nd Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Cody Rivera is encouraged to contact the Detective Valadez at 661-272-2475.

–

Alicia Young

Alicia Young is a 41-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Young is wanted for grand theft.

There is a no bail warrant for her arrest.

She is known to frequent the 1100 block of Erwin Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Alicia Young is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

–