Couple hit, one killed crossing Highway 14

MOJAVE – A 79-year-old man died and a 74-year-old woman suffered major injuries Monday night when both were struck by a car while crossing Highway 14 in the Mojave area, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, on southbound State Route 14, north of the North “Y”, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“Albert Fasulo Jr., of North Las Vegas, NV, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic southbound on State Route 14 in the No. 2 lane at an unknown speed,” the CHP report states.

“Two pedestrians crossing State Route 14 from the east side of the roadway to west were struck by [the Civic],” the CHP report states.

The female pedestrian sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment. The male pedestrian was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The pedestrians were both from Chilliwack, British Columbia, according to the CHP report. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver [Fasulo] was not injured in the collision.

“The use of drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision, and this collision remains under investigation,” the CHP report states.

“The California Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to stay aware of pedestrians anytime they are walking on or near a roadway. Pedestrians are urged to remember that a driver of a vehicle does not always see a pedestrian and a pedestrian is no match for a motor vehicle in the event of a collision,” the CHP report states.

