Officers injured in inmate attack at state prison in Lancaster

LANCASTER — An inmate serving time for manslaughter and attempted murder allegedly attacked and injured two guards at the California State Prison in Lancaster, authorities said.

Calvin Glass, 20, “became aggressive toward an LAC correctional officer” at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the prison, located at 44750 60th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“The officer ordered Glass to submit to handcuffs, but the inmate did not comply and attacked the officer,” the news release states. “He grabbed the officer around his torso and threw him to the floor, but the officer managed to get onto his feet and utilized his baton to quell the attack.”

Other officers responded and subdued Glass, who was place in handcuffs. The officer who was initially attacked was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of a fractured elbow, according to the CDCR. A responding officer was also treated at an outside hospital for a fractured wrist.

“Both officers are recovering at home and expected to make full recoveries,” according to the CDCR news release.

“Glass sustained no injuries during the incident and has been placed in LAC’s Administrative Segregation Unit as the attack is investigated,” the news release states.

Glass, of Oceanside, was sent to the prison on June 8, 2016, from San Diego County to serve a 21-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder, CDCR officials said.

Glass pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 death of 18-year-old Jordan Luis and attempted second-degree murder for shooting 19-year-old Julius Lowe, the deceased man’s friend, in the neck.

Authorities said the shootings stemmed from a simmering conflict between Glass and Luis, who were roommates in a transitional housing program for young people who have aged out of the foster care system.

–