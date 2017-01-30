LANCASTER — An inmate serving time for manslaughter and attempted murder allegedly attacked and injured two guards at the California State Prison in Lancaster, authorities said.
Calvin Glass, 20, “became aggressive toward an LAC correctional officer” at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the prison, located at 44750 60th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
“The officer ordered Glass to submit to handcuffs, but the inmate did not comply and attacked the officer,” the news release states. “He grabbed the officer around his torso and threw him to the floor, but the officer managed to get onto his feet and utilized his baton to quell the attack.”
Other officers responded and subdued Glass, who was place in handcuffs. The officer who was initially attacked was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of a fractured elbow, according to the CDCR. A responding officer was also treated at an outside hospital for a fractured wrist.
“Both officers are recovering at home and expected to make full recoveries,” according to the CDCR news release.
“Glass sustained no injuries during the incident and has been placed in LAC’s Administrative Segregation Unit as the attack is investigated,” the news release states.
Glass, of Oceanside, was sent to the prison on June 8, 2016, from San Diego County to serve a 21-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder, CDCR officials said.
Glass pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 death of 18-year-old Jordan Luis and attempted second-degree murder for shooting 19-year-old Julius Lowe, the deceased man’s friend, in the neck.
Authorities said the shootings stemmed from a simmering conflict between Glass and Luis, who were roommates in a transitional housing program for young people who have aged out of the foster care system.
–
8 comments for "Officers injured in inmate attack at state prison in Lancaster"
Bye bye says
The only time an inmate attacks a correctional officer is when a correctional officer provoked him or disrespected him in some sort of way Believe It or Not correctional officers are not all good people you have correctional officers that have been working at prisons the 30 and 40 years who inmates respect because of the way they carry themselves then you have correctional officers who disrespect inmates and when inmates get the opportunity they attacked them I’m not saying with the inmate did was right but respect goes a long way
Shane Falco says
Well of course, inmates who can’t follow laws end up in prison and it’s not their fault. They were “framed”.
When they can’t follow the prison rules and attack an officer, it’s not their fault, they were “provoked”.
Makes sense.
J Hill says
Wow, I can’t believe I just read that… provocation… doubt it… A-hole inmate that can’t manage his own feelings…
AV supporter says
That’s what I’m talking about brother can I get a white power jump off for that brother there
Michelle Egberts says
@Callingitasit is…
You are ignorant.. Until you know what you’re talking abount in stead of jumping in… be quiet!
Shane Falco says
Don’t you have a client you should be out helping commit murder, Michelle?
callingitasitis says
This behavior will continue to increase due to inmate population. Those who are in prison will be more hardcore and challenge authority. It part of the business of CO’s dealing with the better part of society. Of course they ALL have mental health issues, right. Anti-social behavior is the new norm for this state.
TM says
And most of these inmates have behavior and drug issues, thus why they are in here in the first place……