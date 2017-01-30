Job recruitment for armed security officers in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (formerly the South Valley WorkSource Center) will host a job recruitment Tuesday for armed security officers.

Recruitment will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Open positions are part-time, 26 hours per week, in Palmdale. Qualified applicants must be able to work flexible hours and work overtime when need.

First and second shifts are available, and there are opportunities for advancement.

Qualified candidates must have:

Right-to-work documentation.

A security guard card.

High school diploma or GED.

Ability to pass security clearance.

A great professional attitude.

A firearms permit is highly desired.

Interested applicants should bring their resumes to the recruitment and dress professionally.

For more information, contact AJCC at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–