AV Fair 2016 wins 15 marketing awards

LANCASTER – The 2016 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival, themed “Who Let the Kids Out?!”, won 15 marketing awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) and the Western Fairs Association (WFA), officials announced in a news release.

More than 50 Fairs in the United States and Canada competed for WFA Achievement Awards. AV Fair 2016 won the following awards:

First place: Fair Logo;

First place: Any Other Advertising Piece (Table tent tri-fold);

First place: Social Media Campaign;

First place: Digital Advertising Ad Campaign (Backstage Blowout);

First place: Fair Innovative Marketing Strategy/Concept (H.W. Hunter Corral/La Plaza discotecas);

First place: Fair Theme Program (Overall Fair 2016 campaign).

Second place: Outdoor Advertising (Fair theme-wrapped H.W. Hunter truck/Selfie Contest);

Third place: Newspaper ad (black and white);

Third place: Give It Your Best Shot (Fair photo courtesy of Kyoshi Becker McKizzie, AV Fair Photographer);

Third place: Fair Advertising Poster;

Third place: Fair Commemorative Poster;

Third place: Event Within an Event (Stampede Bar private parties).

There were 1,483 entries in IAFE’s Hall of Honor Communications Awards competition. AV Fair 2016 took home three awards, including:

Second place: Promotional Advertising Outdoor: “Who Let the Kid’s Out?!” billboard ad;

Second place: Newspaper ad (AV Press/AV’s Best Local Annual Event thank you ad);

Second place: Promotional event: (“Buy a Buddy a Brew” pay-it-forward promotion on Military Appreciation day.)

“The residents of the Antelope Valley can once again be proud of the Antelope Valley Fair Marketing Department. Receiving 15 awards, including six First Place awards, is an accomplishment that we can all be proud of,” stated Howard Harris, president of the Antelope Valley Fair Association Board of Directors. “This is yet another reason for both the local and surrounding communities to attend the 2017 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival to see how this year’s ‘Cele-grape-tion’ theme will be promoted.”

“We are honored to receive such prestigious awards for components of our 2016 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival Marketing campaign from our WFA and IAFE peers in the Fair Industry,” stated AV Fair Marketing Director Wendy Bozigian. “It’s always gratifying to win awards in these competitions between such high caliber marketing teams.”

Other members of the A.V. Fairgrounds Marketing Department include Graphic Designer, Maby Hernandez; Assistant Graphic Designer, Trevor Deal; and Marketing Assistant, Heather Ross.

