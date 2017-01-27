Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID — suspected thieves

If you recognize these men, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspects are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing cellphones from a Lancaster business. Both were seen together during the alleged crime.

The first suspect (left) is believed to be in his 20s, around 6 feet 1 inch tall, and about 245 pounds. The second suspect (right) is also believed to be in his 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Elizondo at 661-948-8466.

