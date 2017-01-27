Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Rosamond

ROSAMOND – A 29-year-old man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Rosamond, authorities said.

Frank Therance of Rosamond was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 3:52 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on Rosamond Boulevard at SR-14, according to a California Highway Patrol report

Therance was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT eastbound on Rosamond Boulevard at an unknown speed when the collision occurred.

“For reasons unknown, the driver allowed the vehicle to veer to the left as it approached SR-14, crossing all lanes of Rosamond Boulevard,” the CHP report states.

“The vehicle drove off the north side of the overcrossing where the vehicle impacted a raised dirt embankment, which caused it to become airborne as it overturned and traveled over the southbound lanes, before coming to rest on its roof in the center divider of SR-14,” the CHP report states.

Therance, the sole occupant in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries, according to the CHP report.

