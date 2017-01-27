Deputy probation officer accused of fondling 4 girls at juvenile camp

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County deputy probation officer accused of fondling four teenage girls at a juvenile camp in Santa Clarita pleaded not guilty Thursday to a half-dozen felony counts.

Oscar David Calderon Jr., 32, could face up to five years in state prison if convicted of two counts of committing a lewd act on a child and four counts of assault by a public officer.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deborah Brazil ordered Calderon, who was arrested Wednesday, to remain jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

He is due back in court Feb. 8, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

Calderon — who has worked as a deputy probation officer for about nine years — is accused of inappropriately touching four girls between 15 and 18 years old and making sexual overtures at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita, where he began working in 2014.

The criminal complaint alleges that the crimes occurred between November 2014 and July 2016 — with the bulk of them allegedly occurring last year.

“Because it’s an open criminal case, we can’t discuss the specifics of the case …,” Chief Probation Officer Terri McDonald said in a statement released by the probation department.

“The allegations that this one individual is facing does not reflect the motive, dedication and work of the 6,500-plus employees of the probation department,” McDonald said. “The department won’t tolerate abuse of its clients, and we will seek prosecution of any alleged criminal conduct to the extent legally permissible.”

–