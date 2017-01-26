Paroled killer found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

LANCASTER – A man convicted in 1998 of killing a woman in Lancaster was found guilty Thursday of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attempting to murder a woman in Quartz Hill, authorities said.

A jury found 48-year-old Leonard Earl Bales of Palmdale guilty of one count each of forcible oral copulation; kidnapping to commit oral copulation; attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder; criminal threats; assault with a deadly weapon, belt; false imprisonment by violence and assault with intent to commit oral copulation.

The jury also found true allegations of kidnapping, tying and binding, great bodily injury and personally using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The case stems from an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2015.

According to testimony during the weeklong trial, Bales strangled a 35-year-old prostitute into unconsciousness, kidnapped her and took her to a vacant house in Quartz Hill. He proceeded to drag, tie and bind, and sexually assault the victim.

After the attack, the woman managed to escape from her bindings and ran naked from the vacant house. She found a neighbor that provided shelter and called police, the prosecutor said.

Bales is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3 at the Antelope Valley courthouse. He faces 90 years to life in state prison.

Bales was previously convicted in 1998 of killing a woman in Lancaster and was sentenced to 18 years in state prison. He was paroled in 2013.

The latest case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

