Palmdale man, Lancaster woman arrested in Glendora burglary ring

GLENDORA – A Palmdale man and Lancaster woman were among seven suspected burglars arrested on suspicion of attempting to simultaneously commit three burglaries in a residential neighborhood in Glendora, police said Wednesday.

The crimes came to light around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, when a resident of the 200 block of North Greencroft Avenue called police to report that while he was monitoring his home surveillance cameras he saw some suspects wearing ski masks in his yard, the Glendora Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the scene set up a containment of the neighborhood. They saw what they believed to be a suspicious silver Mercedes-Benz SUV occupied by two men.

“This vehicle was stopped and the investigation led to both occupants being arrested in connection to the burglary,” according to a Glendora Police Department statement.

About the same time, officers heard a woman screaming inside her home and then saw three men run from that home. The homeowners had just arrived and interrupted a burglary in progress at the same time police officers were containing the area from the original call.

All three suspects ran in different directions with one being captured immediately, while the remaining two ran in separate directions.

“Several loaded firearms that had just been stolen from the residence were thrown by the suspects in the street and in a nearby yard,” according to the news statement.

Soon after, another neighbor in the area called to report a suspicious person in her neighbor’s yard. Based upon this tip, officers located the second suspect hiding in a crawlspace on this property and he was taken in custody without incident.

While a search including police dogs was underway, a second vehicle driven by a woman pulled up in the area.

“The investigation revealed that she was attempting to rescue the final outstanding suspect and she was arrested for accessory to the burglary,” according to the news statement.

“The final outstanding suspect was found hiding in that vehicle and was arrested after struggling [with] officers and a police dog,” according to the news statement.

A short time later, a third suspicious vehicle occupied by two women was seen driving slowly in the area. This vehicle had the license plates removed and both occupants were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a burglary.

A passenger in that vehicle was later released without charges.

Arrested were Doncell Hannah, 23, of Palmdale; Jonee Barnett, 25, of Lancaster; Christopher Hicks, 24, of Pasadena; Howard Vaughn IV, 24, of Pasadena; Elante Gilliam, 25, of Altadena; Roger Tillotson, 22, of Adelanto; and Kayla Hunter, 28, of Pasadena.

Hicks and Vaughn are on probation and were being held without bail.

Hannah, Gilliam, and Tillotson were being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. Barnett and Hunter were being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, but have since posted bond.

The suspects were charged with crimes including residential burglary, home invasion robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or these vehicles is encouraged to contact the Glendora Police Department at 626-914-8250.

–