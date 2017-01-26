Palmdale man killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway [updated]

ARLETA – A 38-year-old Palmdale man was killed early Thursday morning when the car he was driving collided head-on with an SUV being driven the wrong way on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Arleta, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:56 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on northbound I-5, south of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man was driving a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV south in the northbound lanes when the SUV slammed into a northbound 2003 Mercedes-Benz driven by the Palmdale man, the CHP reported.

“Both parties were discovered trapped within their respective vehicles,” the CHP report states.

The Palmdale driver died at the scene, the CHP reported, and his name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The wrong-way driver suffered major injuries and was hospitalized and placed under arrest, the CHP reported. His name and age were not immediately released.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

The northbound freeway lanes were closed until about 5:30 a.m. while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to call the CHP Altadena Area office at 626-296-8100.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Jameel McCrary of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

–