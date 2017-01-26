Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Enrique Perez

Enrique Perez is a 31-year-old male with red hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Perez is on parole for criminal street gang activity.

His criminal history includes conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal street gang activity, and attempted murder.

Perez is a Mid Town Criminals gang member who goes by the moniker “Temper.”

Perez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Enrique Perez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Justin Bullis

Justin Bullis is a 38-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 280 pounds.

Bullis is on parole for assault with a firearm.

His criminal history includes receiving stolen property, burglary, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a person with a firearm.

Bullis failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Justin Bullis is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Adam Slowey

Adam Slowey is a 38-year-old male with blonde to strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Slowey is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes grand theft, theft, burglary, child cruelty, spousal battery, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Slowey failed to report to his parole agent and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Adam Slowey is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Talisa Turner

Talisa Turner is a 44-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Turner is on parole for preventing or dissuading a witness or victim.

Her criminal history includes burglary, petty theft, spousal battery, DUI, robbery, prostitution, possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Turner is a Tragniew Park Compton Crip gang member.

Turner failed to report to her parole agent as instructed and she is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Talisa Turner is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

—

