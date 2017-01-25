Trump signs executive order on border wall, CA officials and activists react

LOS ANGELES – California elected officials and activists wasted no time Wednesday lashing out at President Donald Trump‘s executive actions calling for construction of a wall along the Mexican border and slashing funding for so-called “sanctuary” cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
“Today’s executive orders do nothing to fix our broken immigration system,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Cutting off federal funding to cities is misguided and will do vastly more harm than good. Instead, President Trump should be focused on working with Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation that will fix the problems facing communities across the country.”
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said Trump’s orders will “harm public safety, tear families apart and jeopardize national security.”
“Forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for a wall isn’t a solution, it’s a political gesture,” Harris said. “And telling cities they must deny public safety, education and health care services to children and families living within their jurisdiction will not make us more secure, it will mean fewer crimes reported and more families living in fear.”
“In its first few days, this new administration has consistently acted against the interests of those who are voiceless and vulnerable,” Harris said.
Trump signed his orders at the offices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and he called them a benefit to both the United States and Mexico. [View the Executive Order here.]
Trump told DHS agents and workers that it would make their jobs easier.
“For too long, your offices and agents haven’t been allowed to properly do their jobs,” Trump said. “You know that, right? … But that’s all about to change. And I’m very happy about it and you’re very happy about it. From here on out, I’m asking all of you to enforce the laws of the United States of America. They will be enforced and enforced strongly.”
He said his actions were in response to “the unprecedented surge of illegal arrivals” in the country.
“A nation without borders is not a nation,” he said. “Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders.”
Rusty Hicks, executive secretary treasurer of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, said the organization would continue to stand in support of the roughly 1 million immigrants living in Los Angeles County illegally.
“We have already strengthened protections for immigrant workers in collective bargaining agreements,” Hicks said. “Now, with our state legislators and county Board of Supervisors, we will grow the 100 attorneys we have already organized into a much larger force to make sure every immigrant has a lawyer to defend their rights to a fair process.”
“For decades, Los Angeles and California have been stronger, more progressive and more prosperous than the rest of the nation,” Hicks said. “Unfortunately, President Trump has chosen to take our nation down the dark path of division and exclusion.”
Building a border wall was a hallmark of Trump’s presidential campaign, and he continues to insist that although the United States will be moving ahead with construction, Mexico will ultimately foot the bill — something Mexican leaders have steadfastly denied.
“I’m just telling you there will be a payment,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News. “It will be in a form — perhaps a complicated form. And you have to understand what I’m doing is good for the United States. It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”
Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, called Trump’s actions “alt-right, dog-whistle executive directives.”
“Donald Trump’s border Wall Mahal threatens to bankrupt the nation’s treasury just as Trump has bankrupted his own businesses in the past through overblown construction projects,” he said. “Because today’s order only commences planning, Congress has the opportunity to prevent the profligate use of federal resources to construct this monument to waste and excess.”
Tim Scott says
As usual, Dingbat Don has delusions of grandeur. If you read the text of this order it amounts to “This administration is committed to building the “wall” as described in the law that has been on the books for a decade. We realize there is no funding for this wall, never has been, and never will be…but we’re calling this keeping our promise.”
starzowner says
Trump is doing what he promised to do. Build a wall and deport illegals. It is simple. We do not have the resources for all of these people, particularly when we have our own citizens and veterans living homelessly and without care. Goodbye illegals. Trump is upholding the existing laws and protecting U.S. citizens. Stop complaining.
KSR says
Mr. Trump called for the enforcement of laws already on the books. Fraudulent votes put JFK in the White House. There’s no reason to believe it was just that one time. Democrats have a vested interest in having illegals vote and it’s easy enough to do so. Illegals have a vested interest in voting Democrat, to keep the border open, jobs available, benefits flowing and protection from deportation enforcement. Common sense people.
William says
Oh, KSR
Your comment would have some merit if your trump guy obeyed the laws, rules and procotols himself. Right?
Apparently, his voters don’t give a hoot if he violates the Constitution by doing private business for foreign countries and/or their representatives. Right, KSR?
William says
trump raised his fees from $100,000 to $200, 000 this month for membership to his Mar-A-Lago resort.
He’s cashing in already. I can’t wait till he really sticks it to his voters. He’s already allowed mortgage insurance rates to go up for new homeowners.
You’re next. You know who you are.
Shane Falco says
Let’s be honest, William. If the fees were $5,000 you couldn’t afford it so why do you care is the resort raised their fee? How does that affect the taxpayer? Are we forced to pay that fee? No.
Next, he hasn’t “allowed interest rates to go up” for anybody. Just days earlier, in a purely political ploy, Obama cut the rate on FHA loans only. The FHA loans are popular with those with bad credit, first tbuyers and have higher risk of default. Since they are federally funded, cutting that rate leaves less money for the government to cover the defaulted mortgages.
So…no…Trump didn’t raise any rates on anybody. He just did away with the cut that was done days earlier and not one single person was affected.
Tim Scott says
LOL…another “oh it’s easy for an illegal alien to vote” spouter. Care to suggest how this “easy” thing might get done? Go ahead, burn all your ID and show us how easy it is to register to vote.
We’ll wait.
Say it says
Well this way we’ll have less let’s hit and runs
Susan B!tch says
How is that stopping hit and runs genius? lol