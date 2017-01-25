Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for vandalism, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bradley Cowan

Bradley Cowan is a 47-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Cowan is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Cowan is known to frequent the 2200 block of West Avenue M-12 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Bradley Cowan is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Derrick Flax

Derrick Flax is a 20-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Flax is wanted for vandalism.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Flax is known to frequent the 44900 block of Rodin Avenue in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Derrick Flax is encouraged to contact Detective Saucedo at 661-272-2423.

–