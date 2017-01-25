Missing woman’s vehicle found in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities Wednesday confirmed that a car that was found in Lancaster belonged to a 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen Jan. 22 in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, driving a 2005 black Acura TL with a Colorado license plate of 597WFD, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

An Acura matching that description was found around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near 90th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster, and investigators determined that it was Stacy’s car, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.

Deputies searched the car and the area, but no one was located, said Lt. Larry Alva of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station. The search resumed after daybreak, aided by helicopter crews.

Stacy’s phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station. Deputies did not find anything else, Hudson said.

Stacy is described as white, 5 feet 8 and about 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She had recently moved from the Denver area.

“She wanted to try something new and come to California,” Marcy Stacy told the Los Angeles Daily News Tuesday night. “We’re praying that she’s OK and that this is a nightmare.”

Laura Lynne Stacy lives in the Burbank/Hollywood Hills area with a female roommate who was the last to see her Sunday morning, her mother told the newspaper. When her daughter didn’t respond to texts from family members later that day, Marcy Stacy said she felt uneasy.

On Monday morning about 5:15 a.m., Marcy Stacy got a text from her daughter’s cell phone from someone who said they had found the phone at Golden Valley Park, about 30 miles from where Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen, the Daily News reported.

Stacy’s mother and other family members flew out from Colorado on Tuesday to search for her and put up posters in her neighborhood and in Santa Clarita.

“I’m not sure why she was way out here,” Marcy Stacy told the Daily News.

The LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit is asking anyone with any information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts to call 213-996-1800.

