Missing woman’s vehicle found in Lancaster [updated: woman found alive]

UPDATE: Laura Lynn Stacy was found alive Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to reports from the search scene. Read the updated story at: Missing woman found alive
EARLIER STORY
LANCASTER – Authorities Wednesday confirmed that a car that was found in Lancaster belonged to a 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills.
Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen Jan. 22 in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, driving a 2005 black Acura TL with a Colorado license plate of 597WFD, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
An Acura matching that description was found around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near 90th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster, and investigators determined that it was Stacy’s car, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.
Deputies searched the car and the area, but no one was located, said Lt. Larry Alva of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station. The search resumed after daybreak, aided by helicopter crews.
Stacy’s phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station. Deputies did not find anything else, Hudson said.
Stacy is described as white, 5 feet 8 and about 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She had recently moved from the Denver area.
“She wanted to try something new and come to California,” Marcy Stacy told the Los Angeles Daily News Tuesday night. “We’re praying that she’s OK and that this is a nightmare.”
Laura Lynne Stacy lives in the Burbank/Hollywood Hills area with a female roommate who was the last to see her Sunday morning, her mother told the newspaper. When her daughter didn’t respond to texts from family members later that day, Marcy Stacy said she felt uneasy.
On Monday morning about 5:15 a.m., Marcy Stacy got a text from her daughter’s cell phone from someone who said they had found the phone at Golden Valley Park, about 30 miles from where Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen, the Daily News reported.
Stacy’s mother and other family members flew out from Colorado on Tuesday to search for her and put up posters in her neighborhood and in Santa Clarita.
“I’m not sure why she was way out here,” Marcy Stacy told the Daily News.
The LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit is asking anyone with any information regarding Stacy’s whereabouts to call 213-996-1800.
–
17 comments for "Missing woman’s vehicle found in Lancaster [updated: woman found alive]"
TM says
She recently moved here and is unfamiliar with area, she got lost
Bren says
They are coming from LA so whoever harm her is from LA I won’t even think they be that dumb to leave her car close to her house or her cell phone. They choose AV because is less crowded because LA is so crowded they be seen by someone. Hope they find her safe. Girls now days trust guys to fast.
Guy says
Wow. So wrong. Way to judge all of humanity soooo incorrectly.
Scott says
Not everyone here is so bad. I went out to the command post with my jeep to help as did many other 4 wheelers. The family was offered places to stay and transportation for other family members coming out here. Just like any other city Lancaster is seeing more people and crime but the good people gather together and help when we are needed.
Angela says
Truth!!! There are wonderful people in the A.V.!!! They just don’t get the publicity!!
Brenda Ibarra says
Yes this is very true…AV still has a sense of community where you can trust your neighbors. A complete menting pot that bands together.
Karin says
it’s obvious fault play sadly she probably got kidnapped by her apartment then the bad guy dumped phone in Santa clarita before dumping the car out here. I would look t her neighbors..
Karin says
foul!
Natalie says
I drive by the car Monday on my way to work didn’t think anything of it just thought a car broke down.
Littlerock says
You should contact the authorities and tell them you saw the car Monday morning.
OG says
To answer your question; “I’m not sure why she was way out here,” Marcy Stacy told the Daily News.
This is a dumping ground for gang members. This area is linked to signs posted in high crime neighborhoods in South and East Los Angeles ” Affordable housing in Lancaster ” which have created for most of the crime in the Lancaster, Palmdale.
Matt K. says
There were never any “signs” saying that. That was a huge myth.
The desert has been a place people dump things for several decades now!
The Antelope Valley and Victor Valley have been used as “dumps” by Los Angeles and Riverside since at least the 1950s.
The Anti Rex says
Right on Matt K. The whole sign thing is pure BS. Someone is even blaming Rex for that. You can blame Rex for a lot of things, including what he did to Raymond Lee Jennings, his insatiable desire to sue his neighboring cities, his blatant cronyism and good old boy network, his sleazy deals like LEAPS, his racist hit mailers, his bullying and belittling of peoples, his destroying of people’s lives and livelihoods, his bizarre and fringe beliefs on everything from faith to the environment, and so on and so forth. But Rex did not put a sign up telling people to come here.
Tim Scott says
I think what people blame Wrecks for on that is spreading the lie that such signs exist when they don’t. I don’t think anyone accused him of putting up the imaginary signs.
Sammie says
Daily News article:
“I’m not sure why she was way out here,” the mother said from Santa Clarita, where the family was staying the night before canvassing the area again in the morning.
The mother was talking about Santa Clarita being “out” there, not the AV!
Chuck Mcclendon says
you can thank R, Rex Parris for the signs
Irene says
So sad I hope they find her soon may she be safe and unharmed
I can’t believe that whoever took that car is out here in the antelope valley I hope they get caught smh people are becoming trash out here