Missing woman found alive

LANCASTER – A 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills area three days ago and whose car was later found abandoned in the Lancaster area was found alive Wednesday.

Laura Lynne Stacy‘s exact condition wasn’t immediately available, but she was examined by paramedics and was taken to a hospital to be checked. There were no immediate details on how or why she wound up in the Antelope Valley.

Fox11 reported from the scene that Stacy was found on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Avenue K and she was spotted by detectives who were heading to the area to join the search effort. [View the Fox11 report here.]

Stacy had last been seen Sunday in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive, driving a 2005 black Acura TL with Colorado license plates, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

An Acura matching that description was found around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near 97th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster, and investigators determined it was Stacy’s car, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson.

Deputies searched the car and the area Tuesday, but no one was located. The search resumed after daybreak, aided by helicopter crews.

On Sunday, Stacy’s phone was found in Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station. Deputies did not find anything else, Hudson said.

Stacy had recently moved from the Denver area.

“She wanted to try something new and come to California,” Marcy Stacy told the Los Angeles Daily News Tuesday night. “We’re praying that she’s OK and that this is a nightmare.”

Laura Stacy lives in the Burbank/Hollywood Hills area with a female roommate who was the last to see her Sunday morning, her mother told the newspaper. When her daughter didn’t respond to texts from family members later that day, Marcy Stacy said she felt uneasy.

On Monday morning about 5:15 a.m., Marcy Stacy got a text from her daughter’s cell phone from someone who said they had found the phone at Golden Valley Park, about 30 miles from where Laura Stacy was last seen, the Daily News reported.

Stacy’s mother and other family members flew out from Colorado on Tuesday to search for her and put up posters in her neighborhood and in Santa Clarita.

“I’m not sure why she was way out here,” Marcy Stacy told the Daily News.

