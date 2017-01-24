Parolee gets 80 years to life in Lancaster double murder

LANCASTER – A parolee convicted of murdering two men at a house party in Lancaster was sentenced Monday to 80 years to life in prison.

Leo Jerome Johnson, 32, was convicted Oct. 6 of two counts of second- degree murder. Jurors also found true a gun allegation.

Johnson was on parole for armed robbery when he shot 33-year-old Nicky Packard and 22-year-old Michael Sewell Jr. on June 23, 2013.

An earlier gang allegation included in the charges was dismissed following a preliminary hearing, though prosecutors said Johnson was a gang member.

Prosecutors said the victims were at a party throw by a motorcycle club and then went to an after-party at a house on Hanstead Avenue, where they approached Johnson using language from a rival gang. Family members told authorities the men didn’t belong to any gang, but had ties to that world.

Johnson went back to his house, got a gun and confronted the victims as the after-party was ending, shooting Packard three times and Sewell once as he tried to come to Packard’s defense, according to prosecutors.

Packard died at the scene, while Sewell ran and left a trail of blood leading to a nearby cemetery where he died.

