BYD in Lancaster to produce 20 electric buses for UCI

IRVINE – The University of California Irvine announced Monday that 20 electric-powered buses worth $15 million are on order, which will make UCI the first campus in the country to have an all-electric fleet.

The buses will be constructed by Build Your Dreams, or BYD, at the Chinese-owned company’s Lancaster location.

UCI students previously voted to pay up to $40 each quarter to the student government to finance the acquisition of the buses, which will replace diesel-fueled vehicles in the student-funded and operated service that shuttles students around campus.

“Once again, UCI is number one in making sure we have a sustainable future,” stated Tracy La, president of the Associated Students of UCI. “I hope the rest of the country can follow us. I hope other colleges and universities will do this.”

UCI officials say theirs is the first campus to scrap its entire fleet of diesel-fueled buses in favor of electric-powered buses that emit zero emissions.

“Thanks to a phenomenal partnership between our student organization and the divisions of Student Affairs and Administrative and Business Services, this fall we will move our students in a fleet of zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles — and be the first university in the country to do so,” stated Dan Dooros, UCI’s associate vice chancellor of student affairs.

The buses are scheduled to be in use on the campus by this fall, UCI officials said.

[Information via news release from the University of California, Irvine.]

–