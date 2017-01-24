$20K reward offered in Canyon Country hit-and-run death

LOS ANGELES – The Board of Supervisors approved a monetary reward Tuesday for information leading to the hit-and-run driver who killed a teen in Canyon Country the day after Christmas.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the $20,000 reward in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

The teenager was crossing Sierra Highway, south of Soledad Canyon Road, when she was struck by a car described by witnesses as a gold, tan or a dark- colored four-door sedan with a lowered front end.

Investigators said there may be damage to the hood or front end of the car.

The girl, who had five siblings, had been reported missing in September. She had a history of disappearing from her home, according to her relatives, who said that before her death, she had called home and promised to return soon.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective Mark Cramer or Sgt. Scott Shoemaker at 661-255-1121.

Previous related stories:

Car described in deadly hit and run

Suspect described in deadly hit and run

–