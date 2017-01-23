Palmdale brothers killed in 405 wrong-way crash

LOS ANGELES – Two brothers from Palmdale were killed and another person was critically injured early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash reportedly caused by a wrong way driver on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on the northbound I-405 just north of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Granada Hills resident Rodney D. Wright, 38, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on into a 2001 Dodge Caravan, the CHP report states.

The impact of that collision sent the Caravan into the path of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz driven by Nikolaos Linaritakis, 60, of Reseda, according to the CHP report.

“As a result of the collision, both the driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan sustained fatal injuries,” the CHP report states.

The occupants of the Dodge Caravan were later identified as Palmdale residents Ainsley Hubbard, 27, and Aidan Hubbard, 31, according to Lt. Dave Smith of the coroner’s office. Ainsley Hubbard was driving the Caravan.

The brothers were well-known musicians in the Antelope Valley community, according to friends and loved ones.

The wrong-way driver (Wright) sustained major injuries and was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Tovsen at the West Los Angeles CHP Office at 310-642-3939.

–