LOS ANGELES – Two brothers from Palmdale were killed and another person was critically injured early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash reportedly caused by a wrong way driver on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 2:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on the northbound I-405 just north of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Granada Hills resident Rodney D. Wright, 38, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided head-on into a 2001 Dodge Caravan, the CHP report states.
The impact of that collision sent the Caravan into the path of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz driven by Nikolaos Linaritakis, 60, of Reseda, according to the CHP report.
“As a result of the collision, both the driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan sustained fatal injuries,” the CHP report states.
The occupants of the Dodge Caravan were later identified as Palmdale residents Ainsley Hubbard, 27, and Aidan Hubbard, 31, according to Lt. Dave Smith of the coroner’s office. Ainsley Hubbard was driving the Caravan.
The brothers were well-known musicians in the Antelope Valley community, according to friends and loved ones.
The wrong-way driver (Wright) sustained major injuries and was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.
“Alcohol and/or drugs is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Tovsen at the West Los Angeles CHP Office at 310-642-3939.
24 comments for "Palmdale brothers killed in 405 wrong-way crash"
Koolaiid says
My condolences to there family I met Ainsley in high really cool guy.! Prayers to there family
Ann Turner says
To the Grandmom I know so well.. to the parents and the daughter I have met I am incredibly sad for you. I met Aidan and Ainsly when they were little, through the Grandest of Grandmoms. I cry for your pain. I cant even imagine. With our love, Ann and Bob
J. Snider says
My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Aidan an Ainsley Hubbard. I didn’t know them personally, but I’ve come to know them thru my daughters pain how Awesome these two Gentle Caring men were.. Thank you Aidan for being such a Special Friend to my daughter and always looked out for her, an kept her safe. She’ll always hold a Special place in her heart for you Aidan.an as well Ainsley. I know you always be her Angel above lookin over her. Thank you!!!!!!!!!.
Diane says
Condolonces to the family. I didnt know them personally but they frequented my job on a weekly basis. Ainsley was a very nice guy always greeted with a smile. My heart goes out to the family. Rest easy guys
Jessica Zarate says
So Sorry for your loss, prayers for the family at this time, may God lay his hands on this Family and heal them in their time of sorrow and reflect on the joy these two brothers brought to their lives, so Sad two lives taken from this world too soon, may you two Angels RIP
Dee Rehder says
Very sad… My deepest condolences…
Toni says
I am at a loss for words. Solice is our Lord and Savior has embraced both brothers together. So so sorry.
Vulture says
I can’t imagine the grief that this family is going through after losing TWO family members. My condolences.
And may Rodney Wright rot in prison.
Patrick Campbell says
Patrick Campbell says
Patrick Campbell says
Rip. Great music. Thanks for playing at my sisters birthday. Sorry to the family. So sad. Gone but not gotgotten
Greg says
So sad. I feel for the family and friends of these two brothers. I did not know them but I use to see them at four points. They were always friendly. I travel the same route daily. RIP!
Diana says
So incredibly horrible my prayers are with the family. My they Rest In Peace
Tim Scott says
Very sad.
Cynthia Hannah says
So sad:( my condolences to their family!
b says
I have no idea what this family must be going through. God, I pray that you console this family as we as a community mourn with this family. Such a unreal situation for a loss of two children. I am so sorry for your loss.
Shirley says
Wow sorry for your loss. Let Gods Mercy help you through this hard time.
Yolanda says
May Our Lord give comfort to the family of these two young Men, Amen
Jane Davies, Jody davies says
Kent….. I am so sorry for your tragic loss….I cannot comprehend the depth of your pain. Jane Davies gold….. Your fellow falcon, class of 1970
Mike says
To the friends and family of the Hubbard Bros, my deepest condolences and prayers go out to you.
Leah says
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Falcongrad says
God bless and comfort this family.
Snyder Ronay says
Oh my sweet Jesus bless this family lord I knew these men may they rest in peace