Local students ace Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge, help them win $15K

QUARTZ HILL – Students enrolled in the Innovation and Possibilities elective class at Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy were named “Best in State” winners of the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge, a nationwide contest challenging students to design mobile app concepts aimed at improving and solving issues in their schools and communities. The local students competed against 1,800 app concept submissions to win Best in State for California, which qualified them to win Best in Region.

The students created an app concept known as Stand By Me to reduce asthma related emergencies, which affect 1 in 6 students at Joe Walker Middle School. The app would allow users to track real time personal asthma symptoms, receive notifications when pre-set limits are exceeded, and maintain cloud-based historical health records by wearing a wristband. Students submitted their idea to Verizon with a video explaining the concept.

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication our students placed for their app concept,” stated Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy Principal Steve Wood. “Our Academy was built to expose students with STEM opportunities before entering high school. It’s a privilege to watch our students take full advantage of our programs.”

As a Best in State and Best in Region winner, Joe Walker will receive $5,000 dollars, tablets with a case cover for each team member, a recognition plaque and banner, matching t-shirts, backpacks, bumper stickers and a certificate. Most importantly Joe Walker will be able to compete as a Fan Favorite to win an additional $15,000 dollars for its school, training by MIT experts to develop their concept into a working app, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the TSA Conference in June.

“We take great pride in educating our future leaders and supporting each student with their endeavors,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “We are honored to have these group of students represent our school district because they exemplify the hard work ethic seen across our campuses.”

Help Joe Walker students win $15K

The public is open to vote for Joe Walker by texting the code STANDBYME to 22333 until February 14. Students will learn on February 15th if they qualified for the Best in Nation awards.

For more information, visit https://appchallenge.tsaweb.org/.