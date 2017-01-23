Conviction overturned in Palmdale shooting death

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles judge Monday overturned a former security guard’s conviction for an 18-year-old woman’s shooting death in a Palmdale park-and-ride lot nearly 17 years ago, noting that new evidence points to gang members who may have killed her during a robbery.
Los Angeles County prosecutors earlier this month asked that Raymond Lee Jennings’ conviction for the Feb. 22, 2000, shooting death of Antelope Valley College student Michelle O’Keefe be thrown out. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan took the matter under submission following a hearing Jan. 5.
In a court filing in early January, Los Angeles County Chief Deputy District Attorney John K. Spillane wrote that the District Attorney’s Office agrees that Jennings is entitled to relief “based on newly discovered evidence pointing to his factual innocence.”
In his review of the facts, Ryan wrote, “The People’s case against (Jennings) was purely circumstantial. There were no eyewitnesses identifying (Jennings) as the shooter, and investigators never found the murder weapon. Investigators also tested (Jennings’) security guard uniform, but did not find any gunshot residue, blood or fibers from O’Keefe’s clothing.”
DNA found under O’Keefe’s fingernails did not match Jennings, according to the court document.
O’Keefe was shot four times after she returned to her blue Ford Mustang, which she left at the park-and-ride lot so she could carpool with a friend to a Kid Rock video shoot in Los Angeles, where they worked as paid extras.
Jennings was a security guard at the parking lot where O’Keefe was killed.
Jennings, now 42, was arrested five years after the shooting and convicted in December 2009 of second-degree murder by the third jury to hear the case against him. The first two juries deadlocked in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and the case was eventually returned to Lancaster, where he was found guilty.
The case is the first in which the district attorney’s new Conviction Review Unit has asked a judge to overturn a conviction. The unit has received nearly 1,100 claims of innocence to date.
“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has lost confidence in the validity of the conviction and requests that this court grant the habeas corpus petition and set aside Jennings’ conviction,” Spillane wrote in the letter to the judge. “Additionally, based upon the current state of the evidence known to us, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not seek to retry Raymond Jennings for the murder of Michelle O’Keefe,”
Spillane also noted that the facts uncovered in the ongoing investigation meet “the burden of proof required for a finding of factual innocence” for Jennings.
Jennings, a father of five and an Iraq war veteran, told reporters after the Jan. 5 court hearing he was confident the judge would rule in his favor.
“You know, my heart goes out to the O’Keefes … No matter what’s told to the O’Keefes they’re always going to be under the impression that I’m the one that took their daughter’s life,” Jennings said. “It’s a sad reality. But I hope that they find peace and I hope that this new investigation leads to the conviction of the real perpetrator or perpetrators.”
Jennings — who had been behind bars since his December 2005 arrest and was serving a 40-year-to-life term in state prison — was released from custody on electronic monitoring June 23 at the request of the D.A.’s office while law enforcement completed a new investigation into O’Keefe’s killing.
The victim’s parents said outside court on Jan. 5 that it was still hard for them to believe that Jennings wasn’t involved in their daughter’s killing.
“As far as I’m concerned, he’s still guilty,” Patricia O’Keefe said, noting that she didn’t know anything about the new evidence authorities say they have uncovered.
Jennings’ defense team offered new reports from four experts, including a criminal profiler, security expert, director of a forensic laboratory and a firearms and ballistics expert when it asked the D.A.’s CRU to review the case.
The D.A.’s Office has “ruled out (Jennings) as a suspect in O’Keefe’s murder” and “newly discovered evidence supports the inference that Ms. O’Keefe may have been killed by gang members during a robbery,” according to language from Jennings’ petition cited in Ryan’s ruling.
The suspects were identified only as Jane and John Doe, alleged gang members. Jane Doe was arrested two weeks after O’Keefe’s murder for assault with a deadly weapon and claimed to have information about the killing.
Jane Doe has since been arrested “numerous times for violent crimes, including attempted murder,” according to the court papers.
Four months after O’Keefe’s shooting, John Doe was involved in a carjacking, attempted carjacking and an armed robbery involving a stolen Mustang.
When John Doe was arrested in June 2000, he was wearing an earring that matched the description of an earring O’Keefe was wearing at the time of her death. He was never interviewed about her murder, according to the court ruling.
FBI Special Agent Mark Safarik testified at trial that O’Keefe was murdered when an attempted sexual assault escalated into homicide, providing a motive for Jennings’ involvement. Safarik withdrew his opinion — seen as a “cornerstone” of the case against Jennings — when informed of the new evidence related to Jane and John Doe.
At the time of his testimony, Safarik “assumed and believed that investigators had interviewed all witnesses who were present at the scene,” which turned out not to be the case, according to the court documents.
A defense expert concluded that evidence “strongly suggested the murder was the result of a botched robbery, in part because O’Keefe’s cell phone was stolen and the glove compartment was ransacked.”
Ryan noted that he hadn’t come to his decision lightly and was “not unmindful of the feelings of Michelle O’Keefe’s family and friends.
Undoubtedly, the O’Keefes feel a grave injustice has now been perpetrated. But justice is not measured by the number of people who support the conviction … While to the O’Keefes and others it may feel it is unjust to now grant Jennings relief, it is even more unjust to keep a man in prison who has been excluded by the lawful authorities as the perpetrator after an investigation, and further, as to whom those authorities now acknowledge to not merely be not guilty of the crime, but factually innocent of it.”
In his conclusion, Ryan responded to those he imagined might say that now “no conviction is ever truly final,” quoting an “ancient maxim” that prescribes “Let justice be done, though the heavens may fall.”
District Attorney Jackie Lacey issued a statement acknowledging the family.
“I know this process has been very difficult for the O’Keefe family,” Lacey said. “But this ruling represents an important acknowledgement that my office is dedicated to serving justice, even when it means reopening a closed case based on newly discovered evidence.”
The investigation in O’Keefe’s murder is continuing, Lacey said.
10 comments for "Conviction overturned in Palmdale shooting death"
AdolphOliverMuff says
I was new on my job several years ago and when I went on break there was a man and a woman sitting in the break room having lunch. I eagerly told them my name and asked what theirs was. He said “I’m John and this is my wife Jane. I asked what their last name was and he said “Doe”.
I tried to search them down a while back but theMedical Examiner’s office said they were dead.
AV Truth says
Once again, Parris reveals what a pompous, corrupt, and despicable person he is. His quote in the LA Times article yesterday: “Had we known that at the time, we would’ve made different decisions,” he said, adding: “It’s not that he’s innocent, it’s that he’s now not guilty because this judge raised a reasonable doubt.”
No, you moron. Raymond Lee Jennings IS innocent. You, Mr. Parris are GUILTY of ruining a man’s life with your twisted detective fantasy.
We can only hope you are litigated until it hurts you the only place you feel anything: your wallet.
Maple says
Emotions run so high when there is a senseless murder. There is enormous pressure to solve the case, and get a conviction but that doesn’t always mean justice was served. In this case, we now have another victim. This man’s life was ruined because of shoddy police work. My heart goes out to the O’Keefe’s for the hell on earth that they’ve had to endure. I’m relieved to know that the courts were willing to right their wrong and acknowledge that Mr. Jennings is innocent of this crime.
Ron says
I always question this case. Dont think I could have convicted him.
John D'oh says
If he was the security guard on duty then how are gang members robbing people in his parking lot? I realize security guards aren’t action heroes but he should have at least been in a position to observe and call police.
Sally says
BTW…Why are John Doe and Jane Doe’s names not being released for the crimes that they have already been convicted of….why so many secrets with this case…Suspects or not!?
SaraH says
If this portion of the article is true, then how was he convicted to begin with?: “There were no eyewitnesses identifying (Jennings) as the shooter, and investigators never found the murder weapon. Investigators also tested (Jennings’) security guard uniform, but did not find any gunshot residue, blood or fibers from O’Keefe’s clothing.”
Let’s hear from some of the jurors. Did you send a man to prison that didn’t even do it? Why? How was it that the now-suspected man was never even interviewed? If there is this much lack of follow-through during an investigation, then it’s scary knowing anyone could be sent to prison for something they didn’t do.
NICHOLAS says
Mayor Perris owe’s this man an apology. ( and maybe more than that )He helped send him to Jail for a crime he did not do.
Sally says
I agree 100%….this man deserves JUSTICE for the crime committed against him and his family!
Frank says
Yes Mayor Perris sure does. He ruined this man’s life. He needs to be held accountable.