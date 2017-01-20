Suspected “smash and grab” burglar arrested, stolen property recovered

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old man suspected in multiple commercial burglaries in Lancaster was arrested Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Javier Curry of Lancaster was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to LASD inmate records.

Curry is believed to have committed a series of commercial burglaries that began on Christmas Day and continued until the day of his arrest, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The Lancaster Station Detective Bureau and Burglary Suppression Team began investigating a series of commercial burglaries which began on Dec. 25, 2016, and have continued, randomly, with the most recent burglary committed in the early morning of Jan. 19, 2017,” the news release states.

“The burglaries occurred in an area located between Avenue I and Avenue J (north/south), and between Sierra Highway and 15th Street West (east/west). The burglaries were consistently committed in a ‘smash and grab’ nature, where business doors/windows were broken and cash registers and miscellaneous valuables were taken,” the news release states.

Curry matched the description of the burglar, he was positively identified, and he confessed to numerous burglaries, sheriff’s officials said.

“Follow up investigation led to the recovery of several cash registers and other stolen property from some of the businesses, including numerous fedora hats stolen from one of the businesses,” the news release states.

“The suspect lived in the burglarized area and it is believed he was responsible for approximately 20 commercial burglaries,” the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Schank at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-940-3897.

–