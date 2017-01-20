Reward offered in hit-and-run death

CANYON COUNTRY – A county supervisor is seeking approval of a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever ran down a 15-year-old Canyon Country girl on the day after Christmas and then left the scene.

Desiree Renee Lawson was killed at about 8:40 p.m. Dec. 26 as she crossed the street in the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, south of Soledad Canyon Road.

The reward was proposed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes Canyon Country.

The full board is expected to vote on the reward on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a tan, gold or dark-colored 1990s four-door sedan, with a lowered front end. The car may have damage to the front end or hood.

Deputies have asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Mark Cramer at the Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station at 661-255-1121; or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

