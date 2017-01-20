Lancaster receives $1.3 million Caltrans grant

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County received a chunk of more than $127 million in state and federal funds announced Friday by the California Transportation Commission.

Among the 49 statewide projects receiving funding are:

$1.35 million for Lancaster to make improvements on Fifth Street East from Avenue H-8 to Avenue J-4;

$1.9 million for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) to make improvements at Union Station that will allow for more frequent service on the Red Line and Purple Line subways;

$2.2 million for Baldwin Park to build improvements along Maine Avenue from Los Angeles Street to Arrow Highway, including bike lanes, curb extensions and crosswalks at 13 intersections, and new lighting and signals at five intersections;

$2 million for Pomona to build a downtown bicycle and pedestrian improvement project;

$702,000 for Rosemead for signs, crossings and sidewalks at one school, including a new pedestrian crossing.

“Caltrans is working to ensure every dollar counts when it comes to California’s transportation infrastructure,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said. “Although we must not forget that our state highway system’s needs still exceed what resources are currently available, all these investments will benefit Californians now and for decades to come.”

