Cold weather alert for AV extended through Tuesday

LOS ANGELES – Health officials Friday extended a cold weather alert through next Tuesday in the Antelope Valley and the county’s mountain areas due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.

Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported.

“Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, M.D., the county’s interim health officer.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” Gunzenhauser said. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available December 1 through March 1.

Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org/ces/winter-shelter or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call the TDD line at 800-660-4026.

