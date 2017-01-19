ROSAMOND – Kern County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to East Area Special Enforcement Team [EASET] conducted a warrant sweep last week that resulted in 11 arrests, authorities announced Thursday.
The sweep was conducted Friday, Jan. 13, in the towns of Rosamond, Mojave, Boron, and California City, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The team visited 19 locations during the operation, and one firearm and a stolen U-haul trailer were recovered, according to the news release.
The following suspects were arrested during the operation:
- Romie Garland Seals, 36, of Rosamond, for an active arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Alberto Emilo Contreras, 48, of Boron, for an active felony arrest warrant;
- Michael Thomas Nelson, 21, of Boron, for an active arrest warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Alice Ann Broitzman, 35, of Boron, for an active arrest warrant;
- Manuel Cervantes, 67, of Boron, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- James Michael Sforza, 52, of Mojave, for possession of a stolen trailer and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Ronald James Lininger, 46, of Boron, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Richard Clifford Kluth, 48, of California City, for an active arrest warrant, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for possession of narcotics paraphernalia;
- David Frank Quinn, 48, of California City, for two active arrest warrants;
- Erinne Michelle Ferrell, 49, of California City, for two active arrest warrants;
- Edmund Hermosillo, 53, of California City, for three active arrest warrants.
2 comments for "Warrant sweep nets 11 arrests"
