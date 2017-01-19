Warrant sweep nets 11 arrests

ROSAMOND – Kern County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to East Area Special Enforcement Team [EASET] conducted a warrant sweep last week that resulted in 11 arrests, authorities announced Thursday.

The sweep was conducted Friday, Jan. 13, in the towns of Rosamond, Mojave, Boron, and California City, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The team visited 19 locations during the operation, and one firearm and a stolen U-haul trailer were recovered, according to the news release.

The following suspects were arrested during the operation: