Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Joe Robert Raney

Joe Robert Raney is a 51-year-old male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Raney is wanted for grand theft.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Joe Robert Raney is encouraged to call Lancaster Station Detective Clark at 661-948-8466.

