Small plane crashes near Lake Hughes, 1 dead

LAKE HUGHES – The wreckage of a small plane was found Wednesday in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes, and a man — apparently the pilot — was found dead at the crash scene.

It’s believed to be the aircraft that was reported missing last Thursday [Jan. 12] while en route from Tehachapi to Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The dead man was about 40-50 years old, according to the coroner’s office. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.

The sheriff’s Santa Clarita Station was notified about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, of the discovery of the wreckage near Pine Canyon Road and Forest Route.

“A Mooney M20J, which was the subject of a search … was traveling from Tehachapi to Torrance,” said Allen Kenitzer of the FAA. “This appears to be the missing aircraft from (Thursday). Local authorities say that only the pilot was onboard.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

