LOS ANGELES – The owner/operator of a Palmdale tax preparation business faces trial March 7 on federal charges that he prepared and filed phony federal income tax returns on behalf of his clients.
Oscar D. Alcerro Jr., 31, owner of Juniors Tax Service Inc., was arrested Tuesday by special agents with the Internal Revenue Service on an indictment returned last month by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Following his arrest, Alcerro was arraigned in federal court and released on a $25,000 bond. As a condition of his release, Alcerro was ordered not to prepare tax returns.
The 31-count indictment charges Alcerro with aiding and assisting in the preparation of fraudulent income tax returns. Each count carries a possible maximum penalty of three years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss resulting from the offense.
The indictment alleges that from 2010 through 2013, Alcerro prepared and filed returns that claimed false itemized deductions on behalf of 11 clients. The taxpayers for whom the tax returns were prepared were not entitled to claim the deductions on the tax returns, which were filed without them knowing about the fraudulent deductions, according to the government.
The fraudulent tax returns included false deductions for personal property taxes, mortgage interest expense, gifts to charity and unreimbursed employee expenses, federal prosecutors allege.
In one instance, the false deductions taken on the tax return totaled more than $57,500.
“Tax return preparers who are involved in the filing of false tax returns victimize their clients and the United States Treasury,” stated Eileen M. Decker, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. “With the start of the 2017 filing season upon us, taxpayers should know that the Justice Department will hold these return preparers accountable for their conduct.”
10 comments for "Owner of Palmdale tax service faces trial on tax fraud charges"
LastResourceIncomeTax says
Chula says
I think taxpayers are guilty as bogus tax preparers, because they move around trying to find someone that gives more return, this kind of tax payers are not satisfied when an honest tax preparers tells them their not getting much back, so they go trying to find someone who gives them more money back. Even though they don’t know what they are doing in their taxes, but. When the preparer tell them they are getting more back they get happy and sign. you as tax payers need to know we all have to pay the IRS. be real.
Av says
The taxpayers ARE also guilty and required to pay the IRS back..
Av says
Plus penalties plus interest
Be equal says
Never let a Mexican do your taxs
Tim Scott says
Never take advice on taxes from someone who doesn’t proof their posts.
Me says
Hispanic, you really don’t know if he is Mexican
Unknown says
First of all he is not Mexican.. Get right.. He is hispanic
Yvonne says
Well it’s about time. He cost me a lot of money, time and heartache. Unfortunately I was one of the clients he falsified information on my tax return. It’s about time he got caught. I wish the IRS would waive the penalties and interest and make him responsible for those charges