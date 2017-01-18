Homeless assistance at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – Representatives from PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) will be at the Palmdale City Library to provide free referral services to agencies in the Antelope Valley that can assist with a variety of homeless-related issues.

The agencies each address homelessness in a different way—supportive services, permanent housing development, support for homeless families, and community engagement—all of which ultimately help the people they serve make it home.

PATH representatives will be at the library [700 E. Palmdale Blvd.] from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

Representatives will also be on site at the library on Feb. 6 and Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about PATH, contact Javier Acosta at 213-448-6136 or email JavierA@epath.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

