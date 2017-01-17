Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for theft and a suspect wanted for making criminal threats, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Joel Estrella

Joel Estrella is a 25-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Estrella is wanted for theft.

There is a $10,000 warrant for his arrest.

Estrella is known to frequent the 36000 block of Spanish Broom Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Joel Estrella is encouraged to contact Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

Andres Gomez

Andres Gomez is a 25-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Gomez is wanted for making criminal threats.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Gomez is known to frequent the 38500 block of Larkin Avenue in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Andres Gomez is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Station Detective bureau at 661-272-2455.

