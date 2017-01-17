Local church seeking socks and blankets for families in need

LANCASTER – The World Mission Society Church of God in Lancaster will be hosting a Sock and Blanket Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22, to benefit the homeless and families in need in the Antelope Valley.

The drive will coincide with a Family Fun Event featuring free food, games, and activities, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the church, located at 45313 23rd Street West in Lancaster. [View a flyer for this event here.]

“With the recent rainstorms, and more showers expected to come, more people are seeking refuge in emergency shelters,” said Choi Jihoon, Elder of the Church of God. “We want to make sure that when people come out of the rain, they have a few items to help keep them warm.”

According to the L.A. Homeless Services Authority, the Antelope Valley saw a 7.8 percent increase in its homeless population from 2015 to 2016, while the number of shelters has remained the same. Resources and accommodations for the homeless and families in need have become far more stretched, garnering a need for help from the community, church officials said.

Through the Sock and Blanket Drive, the church hopes to collect 1,000 new socks and blankets to help local people in need. All items received will be donated to Child and Family Guidance Center in Palmdale, Mental Health America (AV location), and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Antelope Valley.

New socks and blankets for men, women, and children may be dropped off at the following location until Jan. 22: World Mission Society Church of God, 45313 23rd St. West, Lancaster.

[Information via news release from World Mission Society Church of God.]

