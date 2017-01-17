Activists ask county supervisors to ban use of drones by Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES – Activists called Tuesday on the Board of Supervisors to ban the sheriff’s use of a drone, which the county’s top cop said he plans to use in search-and-rescue, bomb detection, hostage situations and other critical incidents to keep the public and deputies safe.
Protesters — gathered on the steps of the county Hall of Administration to launch a Drone-Free LASD/No Drones, LA! campaign — said use of the unmanned aerial craft is a “giant step forward in the militarization of local law enforcement” and called on the supervisors to intervene.
Citing a long history of mistrust between the Sheriff’s Department and the communities it serves, coalition members said they had no confidence that the LASD would limit the use of the technology and respect privacy rights.
“We cannot trust the Sheriff’s Department,” said coalition spokeswoman Jamie Garcia.
The coalition touted its success in convincing the Los Angeles Police Department to lock up its drones, acquired from the Seattle Police Department.
Coalition spokesman Hamid Khan said there were no circumstances under which the group would condone the use of drones.
“For us … it is completely a non-starter,” Khan told reporters. “We know how policies are violated.”
Khan said SWAT teams, originally envisioned for use in high-profile tactical situations, are now used in fighting low-level drug crimes.
“We know that mission creep is real,” Khan said.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the acquisition of an unmanned aircraft system last week, saying the Federal Aviation Administration had also approved its use in hazardous materials incidents, disaster response, arson fires and with barricaded, armed suspects.
The remote controlled unit with an on-board video camera is assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau, which comprises the Emergency Services, Special Enforcement, Arson/Explosives and HazMat details.
“The dangers of law enforcement can never be eliminated. However, this technology can assist us in reducing the impact of risks on personnel and allow us to perform operations to enhance public safety,” McDonnell said last week at a news conference to announce his planned drone use. [View video of the news conference here.]
The drone can gather otherwise inaccessible information and give deputies the ability to make better choices, the sheriff said.
The coalition countered that law enforcement drones often monitor non-criminal activity and can result in secret files held on innocent people.
In a letter intended for the Board of Supervisors, the group said the LASD’s tips and leads program, initiated as part of the agency’s counterterrorism efforts, “has evolved into LASD’s insidious tool for everyday policing.”
Also in that letter, the group alleges that the Sheriff’s Department “is in the process of creating a massive facial recognition and biometric database with the capacity to hold information on 15 million individuals.”
Privacy wasn’t the only concern raised by opponents, who pointed out that North Dakota has legalized law enforcement use of drones armed with non-lethal weapons such as tear gas, rubber bullets and Tasers.
The coalition is seeking an emergency meeting with the board.
3 comments for "Activists ask county supervisors to ban use of drones by Sheriff’s Department"
10Dog says
If your not doing something illegal why are you concern about it?
Callingitasitis says
The same people who wanted body cameras NOW do not want any eyes in the sky. It is better than a full size helicopter, it is small, low profile and most likely cheaper than to run than a full sized bird & its crew. Maybe you who live in Lancaster can get a refund on that LEAP thing? Of course it (drones unit) should have oversight by the oversight committee board. We do not need some numbnuts peeping into areas it has no legal access to without a warrant. Public Street, walk ways and open public access areas like parks, places that they could legally post government run cameras. The committee needs to address the policy that LASD will use for aero operations in support of ground operations. I support the idea but it has to have OVERSIGHT and clearly stated/set policy. The military and law enforcement organization have common roots with many common objectives, Public Safety being one of them. Sure the Cops does not need an M1 Abrams tank, 20mm Vulcan cannon or 105mm Howitzer. If the State Governor really needs heavy firepower or equipment they call up the National Guard.
KJH says
The community needs these tools for disaster management, situation emergencies to save lives. We are isolated and there is often greater need for first responder assessment. These coalition members don’t even live in our AV communities. If you don’t live here, don’t put your nose in AV business, especially since you don’t understand the public safety needs of our community.