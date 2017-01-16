Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A woman walking in the road was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palmdale early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Sierra Highway just south of Avenue O, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a female Hispanic was walking in the roadway for [an] unknown reason at which time she was struck by a vehicle which was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway passing Avenue O, traveling at an unknown speed,” the news release states.

“The driver of the vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the roadway to render aid to the pedestrian,” the news release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Monday morning.

Sierra Highway, between Avenue O and Avenue O-8, was closed for about four hours to allow for the collision scene investigation.

No further information on the fatal collision was immediately available Monday morning.

Editor’s note: We will update this story as more details become available.

