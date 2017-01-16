The nation today is pausing to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a pastor, activist, humanitarian, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and leader in the Civil Rights movement. (Read more about King here.)
It’s a great day to revisit Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963. The public address calling for racial equality and an end to discrimination was widely hailed as a defining moment of the American Civil Rights Movement. Read the entire text of King’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech here: View the video below:
–
–
2 comments for "Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech [video]"
Vic says
I have a dream that Lancaster will be free from the bullying, corruption, and cronyism that is a hallmark of the current mayor’s administration.
I have a dream that our beautiful desert will not be destroyed by the mayor’s lust for money by creating solar farms to sell electricity to Los Angeles and Nevada.
I have a dream that instead of wasting $11 million dollars on a failed ‘Eye in the Sky’, that the money would be put to productive use and real public safety.
I have a dream that Lancaster will have a mayor who actually lives in Lancaster and not at a multi-million dollar beach house in Laguna.
I have a dream that we will have a mayor who will stop scaring people about cataclysmic events like the destruction of Bangladesh and other ‘black swan’ events caused by fossil fuels while flying around in his personal fossil fueled private plane and owning two fossil fueled mansions.
I have a dream that Lancaster will have a mayor who will work towards building a community of all faiths and not just the one that he embraces for political gain.
I have a dream that when an African American veteran runs for a political office he or she will not be smeared with racist hit mailers by the mayor calling him or her a gang candidate.
I have a dream that instead of suing neighboring cities over voting districts that our mayor will lead by example and bring districts and fair representation to the entire city, not just the rich west side.
I have a dream that instead of being mocked as the city with the crazy mayor, Lancaster will return to its former, reputable place where all people are respected.
I have a dream.
SMHX2 says
I had a dream too, but an orange Cheeto bandido stole it from me and the additional 65 million Americans that voted him down.